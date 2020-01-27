Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Anonymous relative of original donor can join litigation about £500m National Debt fund (HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK))

Anonymous relative of original donor can join litigation about £500m National Debt fund (HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK))
Published on: 27 January 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Anonymous relative of original donor can join litigation about £500m National Debt fund (HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: HM Attorney General has brought proceedings seeking the court's approval to secure some of the funds held by the National Fund, a charity set up by an anonymous donor, to help pay down the National Debt. One of the donor's relatives, who was not identified in the court's judgment (the applicant) asked to be joined to the litigation for the purpose of pursuing a claim that the fund, or part of it, is held on trust for the donor's estate, from which he would ultimately benefit. The court has given permission for the applicant to be joined to the proceedings. The court described the applicant as facing a ‘major hurdle’ in seeking payment of the fund to the donor's estate, which would not be in accordance with the donor's intention, but accepted that he does have some prospect of success and the court should hear his submissions on the issues. The disposal hearing will now take place in October 2020. Written by Alexandra Rogers, managing associate, at Foot Anstey LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More