Anonymous relative of original donor can join litigation about £500m National Debt fund (HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK))

Private Client analysis: HM Attorney General has brought proceedings seeking the court's approval to secure some of the funds held by the National Fund, a charity set up by an anonymous donor, to help pay down the National Debt. One of the donor's relatives, who was not identified in the court's judgment (the applicant) asked to be joined to the litigation for the purpose of pursuing a claim that the fund, or part of it, is held on trust for the donor's estate, from which he would ultimately benefit. The court has given permission for the applicant to be joined to the proceedings. The court described the applicant as facing a ‘major hurdle’ in seeking payment of the fund to the donor's estate, which would not be in accordance with the donor's intention, but accepted that he does have some prospect of success and the court should hear his submissions on the issues. The disposal hearing will now take place in October 2020. Written by Alexandra Rogers, managing associate, at Foot Anstey LLP. or to read the full analysis.