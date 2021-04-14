Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences / Fraud

Legal News

Financial adviser loses bid to overturn six-year pension fraud sentence

Financial adviser loses bid to overturn six-year pension fraud sentence
Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Financial adviser loses bid to overturn six-year pension fraud sentence
  • What is this story about?

Article summary

Law360: A financial adviser convicted of spending £1m of his clients’ money on himself has lost his bid to overturn a six-year jail sentence after the Criminal Court of Appeal ruled that the original trial had been fair. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More