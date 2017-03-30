- Families and firewalls—new trusts case law in the Cayman Islands (In the Matter of the A Trust)
- Original news
- What is the background to the case?
- What legal issues does it involve?
- To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
- To what extent is it significant that the case concerned a STAR trust?
- Are there circumstances where the trustee should submit to the jurisdiction of a foreign court?
- What are the practical lessons for advisers?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: Robert Lindley, counsel & head of private client and trust department for both the Cayman Islands’ and British Virgin Islands’ offices of Conyers Dill & Pearman , and Bernadette Carey, counsel in the litigation and private client departments of Conyers Dill & Pearman in the Cayman Islands, discuss new case law that confirms the operation of the ‘firewall’ provisions of the 2011 Trusts Law in relation to foreign matrimonial proceedings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.