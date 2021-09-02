LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Environment weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Hot topics and trends
  • Environment Bill amended to ensure biodiversity loss stops by 2030
  • Brexit
  • Commission Delegated Regulation amending Directive on exclusion of incoming flights from the UK from the EU ETS published in Official Journal
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • EEA publishes briefing assessing EU's progress in cutting air pollutants
  • EEA publishes report on improving climate impact of raw material sourcing
  • Energy efficiency and buildings
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes news on the tabling of amendments to the Environment Bill, Defra’s announcement that it will consult on banning polluting plastics, the publication in the Official Journal of a Commission Delegated Regulation excluding incoming flights from the UK from the EU ETS, publication by the Environment Agency of new guidance for risk management authorities regarding the development of flood and coastal erosion risk management projects, the European Commission’s announcement relating to new energy labels for light bulbs and other lighting products, and a report on the EU’s maritime transport sector’s impact on the environment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

