- Environment weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Hot topics and trends
- Environment Bill amended to ensure biodiversity loss stops by 2030
- Brexit
- Commission Delegated Regulation amending Directive on exclusion of incoming flights from the UK from the EU ETS published in Official Journal
- Air emissions and climate change
- EEA publishes briefing assessing EU's progress in cutting air pollutants
- EEA publishes report on improving climate impact of raw material sourcing
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS seeks views on modified capacity budget proposals of NDRHI Regulations
- Scottish ZEST sets out recommendations for achieving zero emissions in housing
- Energy efficiency of products
- European Commission announces new stricter energy labels for light bulbs
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Ofgem launches Strategic Innovation Fund for gas and electricity networks
- BEIS publishes report on public dialogue regarding ANTs
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- R (on the application of Townley) v National Resources Wales
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Environment Agency v Southern Water Services Ltd
- Environment Agency closes illegal waste site in Sunderland
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- European Commission publishes final study for integration of ESG factors into banking
- Hazardous substances
- Government publishes Hazardous Substances (Planning) Common Framework
- Marine
- EEA and EMSA publish report on maritime transport sector and environment
- MMO opens funding rounds to support fishing and seafood sector
- Waste
- Defra to consult on banning various polluting plastics by autumn 2021
- EEA publishes emerging waste streams briefing on transition to renewable energy
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Defra issues guidance on classifying portable and industrial batteries
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA publishes guidance for RMAs on FCERM projects
- Feedback sought on amending reporting on Sewage Sludge Directive
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Forestry Commission launches pilot scheme to protect trees from pests and disease
- Defra and NE to award £16m in first round of Peatland Grant Scheme
- Scottish Government announces new agricultural board and consultation
- BSI publishes new requirements for Biodiversity Net Gain in development projects
- Regulatory Horizons Council publishes report on regulation of genetic technologies
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes news on the tabling of amendments to the Environment Bill, Defra’s announcement that it will consult on banning polluting plastics, the publication in the Official Journal of a Commission Delegated Regulation excluding incoming flights from the UK from the EU ETS, publication by the Environment Agency of new guidance for risk management authorities regarding the development of flood and coastal erosion risk management projects, the European Commission’s announcement relating to new energy labels for light bulbs and other lighting products, and a report on the EU’s maritime transport sector’s impact on the environment.
