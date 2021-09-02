Environment weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes news on the tabling of amendments to the Environment Bill, Defra’s announcement that it will consult on banning polluting plastics, the publication in the Official Journal of a Commission Delegated Regulation excluding incoming flights from the UK from the EU ETS, publication by the Environment Agency of new guidance for risk management authorities regarding the development of flood and coastal erosion risk management projects, the European Commission’s announcement relating to new energy labels for light bulbs and other lighting products, and a report on the EU’s maritime transport sector’s impact on the environment. or to read the full analysis.