menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Healthcare / Regulation of healthcare providers

Legal News

Department of Health and Social Care announce its draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector

Department of Health and Social Care announce its draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector
Published on: 09 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Department of Health and Social Care announce its draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector
  • Priorities
  • Next steps

Article summary

Local Government analysis: On the 22nd of June 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) published its draft strategy ‘Data saves lives’ on the use of data within the health and social care sector. In the draft strategy, the DHSC set out its plans to use data to improve the health and care of the general population, with the ultimate goal to have a health care system that is supported with accessible and high-quality data. The proposed changes come at a time when the use of data to improve patient care and digital developments are even more important as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Cynthia O’Donoghue and Angelika Bialowas of Reed Smith LLP consider the priorities underpinning the DHSC strategy and next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More