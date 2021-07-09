Department of Health and Social Care announce its draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector

Article summary

Local Government analysis: On the 22nd of June 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) published its draft strategy ‘Data saves lives’ on the use of data within the health and social care sector. In the draft strategy, the DHSC set out its plans to use data to improve the health and care of the general population, with the ultimate goal to have a health care system that is supported with accessible and high-quality data. The proposed changes come at a time when the use of data to improve patient care and digital developments are even more important as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Cynthia O’Donoghue and Angelika Bialowas of Reed Smith LLP consider the priorities underpinning the DHSC strategy and next steps. or to read the full analysis.