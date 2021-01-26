Sign-in Help
Court of Justice holds that the provision of a car for an employee’s use free of charge does not amount to a supply of long-term car hire (QM v Finanzamt Saarbrücken)

Published on: 26 January 2021
Tax analysis: In GM v Finanzamt Saarbrücken the Court of Justice decided that making a vehicle available to employees is not the hiring of a vehicle for VAT purposes if it does not constitute a supply of services for consideration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

