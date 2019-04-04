Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Funding arrangements

Legal News

Court of Appeal upholds need for informed approval of success fees (Herbert v HH Law Ltd)

Court of Appeal upholds need for informed approval of success fees (Herbert v HH Law Ltd)
Published on: 04 April 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal upholds need for informed approval of success fees (Herbert v HH Law Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In Herbert v HH Law Ltd, the Court of Appeal upheld the reduction of a success fee under a Conditional Fee Agreement (CFA) on the basis that a claimant had not provided informed approval of the level of the success fee; and that a starting point of 100% regardless of risk was unusual. However, it reinstated an after the event (ATE) insurance premium that had not been on the solicitor’s invoice on the basis that such premiums are not solicitors’ disbursements and therefore do not need to be included within an invoice. Written by Alex Bagnall, costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More