Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020

Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020—further extension of temporary measures

Published on: 26 March 2021
  • Extension of temporary measures
  • Will there be further extensions?
  • Summary of expiry dates of temporary measures

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We summarise the latest changes made to certain temporary provisions introduced by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

