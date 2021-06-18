menu-search
Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19) update—restrictions on enforcement extended

Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) update—restrictions on enforcement extended
  • Forfeiture—commercial leases
  • Ringfenced Arrears
  • Commercial rent arrears recovery (CRAR)?
  • Insolvency restrictions
  • What enforcement options remain available to landlords now?

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: Following the announcement that the restrictions on landlords being able to forfeit commercial leases for non-payment of rent has been extended until 25 March 2022, Matthew Bonye, Matthew Weal, John Chetwood and Rhian Arrenberg of Herbert Smith Freehills look at the implications for landlords and tenants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

