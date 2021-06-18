Coronavirus (COVID-19) update—restrictions on enforcement extended

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: Following the announcement that the restrictions on landlords being able to forfeit commercial leases for non-payment of rent has been extended until 25 March 2022, Matthew Bonye, Matthew Weal, John Chetwood and Rhian Arrenberg of Herbert Smith Freehills look at the implications for landlords and tenants.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual
LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be
A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets
Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.