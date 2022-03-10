LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Construction weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  In this issue:
  • Contract Law
  • Contract interpretation and rectification—what facts can you rely upon? (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project Ltd)
  • When is a contract made? High Court goes back to basics in complex aircraft maintenance case (LNT Aviation Ltd v Airbus Helicopters UK Ltd)
  • Building Safety
  • Cladding update from Scotland
  • HBF proposals for unsafe building remediation—letter from Michael Gove
  • Energy projects
  • Risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Scottish Court of Session (CoS) considered the meaning of a waiver clause in a settlement agreement (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project), a case in which the High Court gave guidance on the principles regarding contract formation (LNT Aviation v Airbus Helicopters), an update on the approach to unsafe cladding in Scotland, the publication of a letter from the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, to the Home Builders Federation (HBF) regarding the HBF's proposals for the remediation of unsafe buildings, and a response by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) to the UK government’s Levelling Up White Paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

