Construction weekly highlights—10 March 2022

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Scottish Court of Session (CoS) considered the meaning of a waiver clause in a settlement agreement (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project), a case in which the High Court gave guidance on the principles regarding contract formation (LNT Aviation v Airbus Helicopters), an update on the approach to unsafe cladding in Scotland, the publication of a letter from the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, to the Home Builders Federation (HBF) regarding the HBF's proposals for the remediation of unsafe buildings, and a response by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) to the UK government’s Levelling Up White Paper. or to read the full analysis.