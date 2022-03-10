- Construction weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Contract Law
- Contract interpretation and rectification—what facts can you rely upon? (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project Ltd)
- When is a contract made? High Court goes back to basics in complex aircraft maintenance case (LNT Aviation Ltd v Airbus Helicopters UK Ltd)
- Building Safety
- Cladding update from Scotland
- HBF proposals for unsafe building remediation—letter from Michael Gove
- Energy projects
- Risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects
- Sustainability
- Levelling Up White Paper—UKBGC views
- Construction Industry News
- Construction product availability
- Research highlights concerns with UK construction market
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Useful information
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Scottish Court of Session (CoS) considered the meaning of a waiver clause in a settlement agreement (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project), a case in which the High Court gave guidance on the principles regarding contract formation (LNT Aviation v Airbus Helicopters), an update on the approach to unsafe cladding in Scotland, the publication of a letter from the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, to the Home Builders Federation (HBF) regarding the HBF's proposals for the remediation of unsafe buildings, and a response by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) to the UK government’s Levelling Up White Paper.
