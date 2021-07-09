menu-search
Comment—Government publishes ‘Right to Repair’ Regulations

Published on: 09 July 2021
  • Comment—Government publishes ‘Right to Repair’ Regulations
  • What is the background to the ‘Right to Repair’ Regulations?
  • What is the policy behind the ‘Right to Repair’ Regulations?
  • Consultation
  • What are the changes brought about by the regulations?
  • What are the practical implications?
  • What has been industry reaction?

Article summary

Environment analysis: In July 2021 the government introduced the Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information Regulations 2021 (the ‘Right to Repair’ Regulations). These regulations provide Ecodesign and Energy Labelling requirements for certain energy-related products that are placed on the market in Great Britain (GB). Their aim is to expand the lifecycle of products thus benefitting the environment. The question is whether these provisions do incorporate a right to repair, which will depend on factors including the cost and the accessibility of spare parts that are made available. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

