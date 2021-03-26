Sign-in Help
Brexit highlights—26 March 2021

Brexit highlights—26 March 2021
Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Kinnoull responds to devolved administration PPA concerns
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including cybersecurity, data adequacy and market access
  • Full Brexit impact on Scotland ‘likely’ to intensify post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • UKICE publishes report on UK's permanent representation to the EU
  • Brexit feature series—EUC analysis of the TCA
  • Brexit Bulletin—EUC considers governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU Environment Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

