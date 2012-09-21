Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Forum shopping and COMI shifting

Bankruptcy and COMI: habitual residence does not require presence, just habit

Published on: 21 September 2012
Published on: 21 September 2012
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • Bankruptcy and COMI: habitual residence does not require presence, just habit
  • The
  • case
  • The issue for the court
  • Bankruptcy and COMI
  • Decision
  • Comment

This note is a current awareness article concerning personal insolvency and centre of main interests (COMI) and the recent case of Sparkasse Hilden Ratingen Verlbert v Benk [2012] All ER (D) 88 (Sep). Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

