Accepting assistive technology in adult social care
Published on: 12 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is ‘assistive technology’?
  • How is it being deployed in local authority settings to support adult social care provision?
  • What has been your experience of using this technology? What works well and what doesn’t?
  • How can collaboration with partners in health, housing and the third sector help better integrate these technologies and reduce the need for intervention?
  • Can this engagement and co-design of this technology prove useful in providing cost-effective solutions to adult social care provision? Are there any barriers to this?
  • Are there any other innovative solutions currently being trialled in the area of adult social care?

Local Government analysis: How is the use of assistive technology being embraced? Jim Ellam, commissioning manager and assistive technology project lead at Staffordshire County Council, explains the benefits and challenges and says a particular challenge will be the the willingness of developers to make the technology more person-centred. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

