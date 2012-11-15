Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark and passing off disputes

Legal News

What ‘NOW’ for CTMs?

What ‘NOW’ for CTMs?
Published on: 15 November 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What ‘NOW’ for CTMs?
  • Original news
  • What was the claim about?
  • What did the court say about the figurative aspects of trade marks (the ‘figurative figleaf’)?
  • Does this case impact on the development, interpretation or enforcement of CTMs?
  • LexisPSL comment

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: The Chancery Division decided the Community Trademark (CTM) ‘NOW’ was invalid. The court decided the word had been widely used entirely descriptively in the broadcast and media sector and would be understood by the average consumer as a description of a characteristic of the service. Bill Lister, intellectual property partner at Heatons, explains the basis of the ruling and its implications, while Jessica Stretch discusses the future development of CTMs. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More