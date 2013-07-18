VAT exemption for pension management services where direct and immediate link (PPG Holdings BV v Inspecteur van de Belastingdienst)

Article summary

In PPG Holdings BV (Fiscale eenheid) v Inspecteur van de Belastingdienst / Noord / kantoor Groningen (Case C-26/12), the European Court of Justice held that a taxable person who has set up a pension fund in the form of a legally and fiscally separate entity, is entitled to deduct the Value Added Tax he has paid on services relating to the management and operation of that fund where there is a direct and immediate link. or to read the full analysis.