Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Legal News

VAT exemption for pension management services where direct and immediate link (PPG Holdings BV v Inspecteur van de Belastingdienst)

VAT exemption for pension management services where direct and immediate link (PPG Holdings BV v Inspecteur van de Belastingdienst)
Published on: 18 July 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • VAT exemption for pension management services where direct and immediate link (PPG Holdings BV v Inspecteur van de Belastingdienst)
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In PPG Holdings BV (Fiscale eenheid) v Inspecteur van de Belastingdienst / Noord / kantoor Groningen (Case C-26/12), the European Court of Justice held that a taxable person who has set up a pension fund in the form of a legally and fiscally separate entity, is entitled to deduct the Value Added Tax he has paid on services relating to the management and operation of that fund where there is a direct and immediate link. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More