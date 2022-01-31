LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Trouble for Urbanbubble—Urban Evolution not liable for trade infringement or passing off (Urbanbubble v Urban Evolution)

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trouble for Urbanbubble—Urban Evolution not liable for trade infringement or passing off (Urbanbubble v Urban Evolution)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Trade mark infringement under TMA 1994, s 10(2)
  • Trade mark infringement under TMA 1994, s 10(3)
  • Passing off
  • Consent, estoppel or acquiescence & joint tortfeasor liability
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The claimants and defendants in this case provide property management services under the names ‘Urbanbubble’ and ‘Urban Evolution’, respectively. The claimants alleged that the defendants had infringed UK trade mark URBANBUBBLE and committed passing off by trading under the name ‘Urban Evolution’ in the same field as the claimants. The judge dismissed the claim in its entirety. He found that the limited evidence of apparent confusion (all of which was disclosed by the defendants) was not sufficient to prove a likelihood of confusion. Further, there was neither a benefit to the defendants nor a detriment to the claimants for the purpose of section 10(3) of the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994). In addition, the judge found that the claimants had consented to the defendants’ use of the Urban Evolution name. Passing off was dismissed due to the lack of an actionable misrepresentation. Written by Kendal Watkinson, pupil barrister at Hogarth Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

