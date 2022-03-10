LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement 2022
  • Funds
  • New guidance on making qualifying asset holding company (QAHC) notifications to HMRC
  • International
  • OECD publishes public comments on draft rules for tax base determinations under Pillar One Amount A
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Subsidy Control Bill progresses through Parliament
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (i) new guidance on the qualifying asset-holding company regime (including in the Investment Funds Manual) and (ii) updated HMRC guidance on follower notices and accelerated payments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

