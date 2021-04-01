Tax weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Supreme Court’s judgment in Balhousie Holdings Ltd v HMRC that a sale and leaseback was not the disposal of the taxpayer’s ‘entire interest’ in a care home, and (2) the Court of Justice’s decision in Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z that product licensing services are not within the scope of the VAT exemption for insurance and reinsurance intermediary transactions. or to read the full analysis.