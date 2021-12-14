LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Scotland—Sheriff Court considers question of reimbursement of storage charge in protected trust deed (Samantha Warburton, as insolvency practitioner, as assumed trustee v The Accountant in Bankruptcy)

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background
  • Sheriff’s considerations
  • Sheriff’s decision
  • Commentary
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: we take a look at a recent decision by the Sheriff at Edinburgh concerning whether a charge incurred by the trustee in a Protected Trust Deed (PTD) for ‘secure data and call recording storage’ can properly be considered a charge on the estate of the debtor. Written by Steven Wood of ICAS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

