Schools Bill and intervention powers—an update

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Schools Bill and intervention powers—an update
  • Government to revisit and revise the Bill
  • Regulatory review of intervention powers
  • Legislative changes continuing at pace

Article summary

Local Government analysis: There have been several developments around the Schools Bill, with Part 1 in particular being the subject of much discussion. One aspect of Part 1 was the proposed new ‘Academy Trust Standards’. In our original briefing, we commented that this broad set of new standards had the potential to significantly erode so-called ‘academy freedoms’. The concern about the extent to which the draft legislation could have enabled central control of all workings of academy trusts has also been expressed by various bodies in the education sector, as well as a group of Conservative peers. Analysis by Katie Michelon of Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

