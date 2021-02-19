Sign-in Help
Home / Property / Transferring property / Trusts of land

Legal News

Save it for a rainy day—bankruptcy and sham trusts (Murphy and Hyde v Munir)

Save it for a rainy day—bankruptcy and sham trusts (Murphy and Hyde v Munir)
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Save it for a rainy day—bankruptcy and sham trusts (Murphy and Hyde v Munir)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Mr Munir purported to transfer the entire beneficial interest in his substantial London property portfolio to various members of his extended family in the years before he was made bankrupt. He entered into no less than three deeds of trust for this purpose. The court found these deeds of trust were a sham not intended to have legal effect. Alternatively, it was found that the deeds were transactions at an undervalue and transactions defrauding creditors. Mr Munir’s wife was said to be a trustee in respect of two of the trust deeds, but her evidence was that she could not read English and had no idea what she was signing at the time. The third trust deed was a self-declaration trust. Accordingly, the court held that the intention of Mr Munir alone as settlor that was decisive. However, despite being named as a respondent, Mr Munir did not take part in the proceedings nor did he give evidence. The court was prepared to infer the relevant intention on the part of Mr Munir without having heard from him and by reference to third parties’ understanding and actions. Written by Daniel Lewis and Rachael Earle, barristers, at Wilberforce Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More