- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Restructuring
- High Court approves sanction of SME restructuring plan (Re Houst Ltd)
- Insolvency litigation
- Assignment of rights against a borrower void for want of authority (Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration))
- Bankruptcy search and seizure orders—mental health considerations (Hyde v Djurberg)
- The need to properly establish whether someone is a de facto director (Manolete Partners plc v Dalal)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- The effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) on a company’s finances—relevant point in time (Re A Company)
- Wasted costs against solicitors acting without proper authority (Rushbrooke UK Ltd v 4 Designs Concept Ltd)
- Re PME Cake Ltd
- Personal insolvency
- The court’s discretion to annul (Khan v Singh-Sall and Habib Bank)
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service bans director for abusing bounce back loan
- Insolvency Service reports grocer banned for abusing bounce back loan
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL research on implementation of EU Directive 2019/1023—Czech Republic
- ABLI and III publish guide on treatment of insolvent micro and small enterprises in Asia
- CERIL publishes second report of 2022 on Cross-Border Effects in European Preventive Restructuring
- R&I in Scotland
- Granted applications for moratoria in Scotland saw 60% increase in 2021–2022
- Scotland’s AiB publishes insolvency statistics for Q1 2022
- Financial institutions
- Financial Services Markets Bill sets out post-Brexit framework for UK financial services
- Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency (England and Wales) (Amendment) Rules 2022
- Re Allied Wallet Ltd (in liquidation)
- Insurance and insolvency
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding payments to UK Insurers
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the first approval of a restructuring plan for a SME (Re Houst Ltd), mental health considerations in connection with a bankruptcy (Hyde v Djurberg), and the impact of an annulment of a bankruptcy order on limitation (Khan v Singh-Sall and Habib Bank), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
