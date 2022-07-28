Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the first approval of a restructuring plan for a SME (Re Houst Ltd), mental health considerations in connection with a bankruptcy (Hyde v Djurberg), and the impact of an annulment of a bankruptcy order on limitation (Khan v Singh-Sall and Habib Bank), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.