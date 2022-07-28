LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Restructuring
  • High Court approves sanction of SME restructuring plan (Re Houst Ltd)
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Assignment of rights against a borrower void for want of authority (Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration))
  • Bankruptcy search and seizure orders—mental health considerations (Hyde v Djurberg)
  • The need to properly establish whether someone is a de facto director (Manolete Partners plc v Dalal)
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • The effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) on a company’s finances—relevant point in time (Re A Company)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the first approval of a restructuring plan for a SME (Re Houst Ltd), mental health considerations in connection with a bankruptcy (Hyde v Djurberg), and the impact of an annulment of a bankruptcy order on limitation (Khan v Singh-Sall and Habib Bank), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

