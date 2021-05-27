- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I developments
- ECB publishes presentation on non-performing loans in the euro area
- Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc to Connected Persons) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Personal insolvency
- The Insolvency Service publishes update on IVA protocol
- Restructuring
- FCA responds to High Court’s refusal to sanction Amigo Loans scheme of arrangement and warns firms not to use similar schemes to avoid redress
- Directors and insolvency
- When is a ban not a ban? Disqualified director can continue to work as long as conditions are met (Hobson v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Insolvency litigation
- Have I issued my claim in time? Let me count the days (Matthew v Sedman)
- Limited indemnity costs order made following dismissal of claim (Re One Blackfriars Ltd (costs))
- Darty Holdings SAS (as successor to Kesa International Ltd) v Carton-Kelly (as liquidator of CGL Realisations Ltd (in liquidation))
- The office-holder
- Oyston v Ruben
- Creditors’ participation
- Contractual interpretation and commercial context in proof of debt appeal proceedings (BWT Aktiengesellschaft v Force India Formula One Team)
- Property insolvency
- Landlord compromise comparison table—CVAs and restructuring plans
- Insurance and insolvency
- Consultation launched on amending insurer insolvency arrangements
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the FCA’s intervention in the Amigo scheme of arrangement, the new IVA protocol from the Insolvency Service and an overview of the issues for landlords arising from the three latest cases (New Look, Regis and Virgin Active) plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
