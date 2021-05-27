menu-search
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I developments
  • ECB publishes presentation on non-performing loans in the euro area
  • Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc to Connected Persons) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Personal insolvency
  • The Insolvency Service publishes update on IVA protocol
  • Restructuring
  • FCA responds to High Court’s refusal to sanction Amigo Loans scheme of arrangement and warns firms not to use similar schemes to avoid redress
  • Directors and insolvency
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the FCA’s intervention in the Amigo scheme of arrangement, the new IVA protocol from the Insolvency Service and an overview of the issues for landlords arising from the three latest cases (New Look, Regis and Virgin Active) plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

