- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for August 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions
- Issue 136 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Slovenia
- Insolvency litigation
More...
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes remote hearing guidance for the Business and Property Courts
- Personal insolvency
- Russian bank's £1.3bn fraud trial delayed over bankruptcy
- R&I in Scotland
- Act of Sederunt (Rules of the Court of Session 1994 and Sheriff Court Company Insolvency Rules Amendment) (Insolvency) 2021
- Pensions and insolvency
- Pensions Regulator (Employer Resources Test) Regulations 2021
- Industry/sector guides for R&I lawyers
- Managing Franchisee Debt—update on new insolvency laws and tips for minimising franchisor financial exposure
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a summary of the new provisions affecting winding-up petitions from 1 October 2021, updated remote hearing guidance for the Business and Property Courts, an analysis of section 233B of the Insolvency Act 1986 and how to manage franchisee debt, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.