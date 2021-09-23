LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for August 2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions
  • Issue 136 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Slovenia
  • Insolvency litigation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a summary of the new provisions affecting winding-up petitions from 1 October 2021, updated remote hearing guidance for the Business and Property Courts, an analysis of section 233B of the Insolvency Act 1986 and how to manage franchisee debt, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

