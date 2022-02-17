Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: clarification in Re BHS Group Ltd that failure to plead quantum was not a deficiency meriting strike out in a wrongful trading claim, the High Court’s ruling that interests in an Irish pension scheme were excluded from the bankruptcy estate because the Court of Justice of the European Union had held that s 11 of the Welfare Reform and Pensions Act 1999 was incompatible with art 49 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, our new restructuring plan toolkit, plus a round up of other key developments for R&I professionals. or to read the full analysis.