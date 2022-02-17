LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for January 2022
  • Insolvency Service reports on High Court shutting down two fake PPE companies
  • Directors and insolvency
  • Application to strike out an unquantified wrongful trading claim dismissed (Re BHS Group Ltd)
  • Director liable for fraudulent trading and misfeasance for VAT fraud (Re JD Group Ltd: Hall v Bhatia)
  • Pensions and insolvency
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: clarification in Re BHS Group Ltd that failure to plead quantum was not a deficiency meriting strike out in a wrongful trading claim, the High Court’s ruling that interests in an Irish pension scheme were excluded from the bankruptcy estate because the Court of Justice of the European Union had held that s 11 of the Welfare Reform and Pensions Act 1999 was incompatible with art 49 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, our new restructuring plan toolkit, plus a round up of other key developments for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

