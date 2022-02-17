- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for January 2022
- Insolvency Service reports on High Court shutting down two fake PPE companies
- Directors and insolvency
- Application to strike out an unquantified wrongful trading claim dismissed (Re BHS Group Ltd)
- Director liable for fraudulent trading and misfeasance for VAT fraud (Re JD Group Ltd: Hall v Bhatia)
- Pensions and insolvency
More...
- Judgment Alert: Re Michael Bernard McNamara; sub nom Wilson (joint trustees in bankruptcy of Michael Bernard McNamara) v McNamara [2022] EWHC 243 (Ch)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Cassini loses appeal—covenants in an English law governed SFA survive opening of French Safeguard proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC)
- Personal insolvency
- Challenge to bankruptcy order for lack of due process fails (Re Darryl Preston—Preston v Beaumont)
- Property and insolvency
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 19, 62 and 67
- Credit institutions
- FCA fights ruling on e-money customer funds in insolvency
- The office-holder
- Insolvency Practitioners (Recognised Professional Bodies) (Revocation of Recognition) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: clarification in Re BHS Group Ltd that failure to plead quantum was not a deficiency meriting strike out in a wrongful trading claim, the High Court’s ruling that interests in an Irish pension scheme were excluded from the bankruptcy estate because the Court of Justice of the European Union had held that s 11 of the Welfare Reform and Pensions Act 1999 was incompatible with art 49 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, our new restructuring plan toolkit, plus a round up of other key developments for R&I professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.