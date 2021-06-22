menu-search
Probate claim, proprietary estoppel/property claim (Sangha v Sangha)

Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The court dealt with two claims, a probate claim and a property claim following the death of a wealthy business owner who had substantial assets in India and the UK. The two claims concerned the validity of the deceased’s various Wills and the devolution of his Indian and UK assets between his extended family. The court found that the Will made in the year of the deceased’s death was valid and was satisfied that on the construction of the Will, the revocation provisions of the Will took effect and revoked all earlier Wills the deceased had made. In relation to the property claim, despite various promises made by the deceased to his son in relation to the family business and properties, no equity arose in favour of the son and his property claims were dismissed. Written by Matthew Duncan, partner at Druces LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

