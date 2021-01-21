- Private Client weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- Brexit
- How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide
- Brexit Bulletin—MEPs welcome TCA, but insist on proper parliamentary scrutiny ‘beyond mere ratification’
- EDPB issues updated information following end of Brexit transition period
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS announces webinar on court safety for legal professionals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 January
- Wills
- Conflict of laws, interpretation of Wills, testamentary trusts (Clarke-Sullivan v Clarke-Sullivan)
- Trusts
- HM Treasury updates AML guidance on understanding risks and taking action for trust or company service providers
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces £269m fund for social care sector amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Stamp taxes newsletter: January 2021
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- EU tax reporting rules muddle privilege claims, lawyers say
- CIOT publishes guidance on DAC 6 for members
- Budgets and Finance Bill
- CIOT Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and capital gains tax
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Countryside Stewardship (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Government publishes its response to consultation on expanding the dormant assets scheme
- FCA publishes summary of its 2020 work to tackle consumer harm in the investment market
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Cross-border insolvencies—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Insolvency Service
- Court of Protection
- Family care and the lockdown regulations—an important (but nuanced) Court of Protection decision (NG (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) v A local authority)
- Court of Appeal publishes its reasons for refusing permission to appeal in the case of RS
- Charity and philanthropy
- National debt fund worth £500m is held on charitable trusts (Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services)
- Charity Commission announces consultation over responsible investment advice
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2020 (Commencement No 3, Saving and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Interpretation in contract and trusts–foreign law concept with no exact English equivalent—trust protectors—new judgment on their appointment and powers (PTNZ v AS)
- UT provides clarity on transfer of assets abroad regime (Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Rialas)
- HMRC confirms 'wet' signature required for non-resident company income tax return
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- LSAG publishes updated anti-money laundering guidance for legal sector
- High Court—New York proper forum in painting ownership case (Satfinance v Athena Art)
- Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Clarke-Sullivan v Clarke-Sullivan, which raised issues of conflict of laws, interpretation of Wills and testamentary trusts; (2) NG (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor v A local authority, an important Court of Appeal decision on the interaction of family care and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020; (3) HM Treasury updates to the AML guidance on understanding risks and taking action for trust or company service providers; (4) Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services which found that a 1928 gift to reduce the national debt was held on charitable trusts; (5) Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance, in which the Supreme Court gave a landmark judgment in a Coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case; (6) PTNZ v AS, which illustrated the transliteration of foreign law concepts and their analysis and categorisation within English law concepts; (7) Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Rialas, in which the UT provided clarity on the transfer of assets abroad regime, and (8) the CIOT’s Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and CGT.
