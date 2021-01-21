Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Private Client weekly highlights—21 January 2021
Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide
  • Brexit Bulletin—MEPs welcome TCA, but insist on proper parliamentary scrutiny ‘beyond mere ratification’
  • EDPB issues updated information following end of Brexit transition period
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS announces webinar on court safety for legal professionals
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 January
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Clarke-Sullivan v Clarke-Sullivan, which raised issues of conflict of laws, interpretation of Wills and testamentary trusts; (2) NG (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor v A local authority, an important Court of Appeal decision on the interaction of family care and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020; (3) HM Treasury updates to the AML guidance on understanding risks and taking action for trust or company service providers; (4) Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services which found that a 1928 gift to reduce the national debt was held on charitable trusts; (5) Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance, in which the Supreme Court gave a landmark judgment in a Coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case; (6) PTNZ v AS, which illustrated the transliteration of foreign law concepts and their analysis and categorisation within English law concepts; (7) Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Rialas, in which the UT provided clarity on the transfer of assets abroad regime, and (8) the CIOT’s Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and CGT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

