Legal News

Pension funds are potentially relevant to the solvency test in a bankruptcy application (Office of the Bankruptcy Adjudicator and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Shaw)

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pension funds are potentially relevant to the solvency test in a bankruptcy application (Office of the Bankruptcy Adjudicator and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Shaw)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: His Honour Judge Hodge QC has held that pension funds can be taken into account when assessing the solvency of a debtor in a bankruptcy application. The decision to make a non-party costs order against the Secretary of State following a successful appeal under rule 10.44 of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016), SI 2016/1024 was also overturned on appeal. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

