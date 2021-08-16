menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark and passing off disputes

Legal News

Oatly’s trade mark infringement and passing off claims fail—Oatly AB v Glebe Farm Foods

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Oatly’s trade mark infringement and passing off claims fail—Oatly AB v Glebe Farm Foods
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court has dismissed Oatly’s claims of trade mark infringement and passing off. The claims concerned infringement under sections 10(2) and (3) of the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994) and passing off in relation to several variants of the OATLY trade mark and product packaging. Oatly sell an oat-based dairy alternative drink under the brand name OATLY. Glebe Farm sell a competing oat-based drink under the brand name PUREOATY. Following the commencement of legal proceedings, Oatly’s claims ultimately failed due to a lack of evidence of actual consumer confusion and the low level of similarity between the marks. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate at Fieldfisher LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More