Oatly’s trade mark infringement and passing off claims fail—Oatly AB v Glebe Farm Foods

IP analysis: The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court has dismissed Oatly’s claims of trade mark infringement and passing off. The claims concerned infringement under sections 10(2) and (3) of the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994) and passing off in relation to several variants of the OATLY trade mark and product packaging. Oatly sell an oat-based dairy alternative drink under the brand name OATLY. Glebe Farm sell a competing oat-based drink under the brand name PUREOATY. Following the commencement of legal proceedings, Oatly’s claims ultimately failed due to a lack of evidence of actual consumer confusion and the low level of similarity between the marks. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate at Fieldfisher LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual
Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and
Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a
EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.