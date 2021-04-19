Sign-in Help
No slice of the (caterpillar) cake for Aldi, says M&S—But does the claim have legs?

Published on: 19 April 2021
IP analysis: The caterpillar cake has long been an iconic focal point of children’s parties and office celebrations across the UK. But can one supermarket prevent their competitors from making copy-caterpillars? Marks & Spencer (M&S) certainly thinks so, after bringing infringement proceedings against Aldi and its ‘Cuthbert the Caterpillar’ cake. Jack Kenny, associate, and Eve Brown, associate, at Marks & Clerk discuss the potential arguments M&S could make as part of their claim and the issues they may face in response. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

