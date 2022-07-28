New statutory guidance on school suspensions and exclusions now published

Article summary

Local Government analysis: New statutory guidance on school exclusions has now been published, along with new Behaviour in Schools Guidance. The new guidance incorporates changes recommended in Edward Timpson’s May 2019 report on school exclusions. The new guidance will apply to any exclusion or suspension decisions taken from 1 September 2022. Thankfully, some of the more controversial proposals in the draft guidance put out for consultation earlier this year have been watered down or removed entirely. In this analysis, Philip Wood of Browne Jacobson LLP examines key changes to the 2017 guidance changes Schools should be aware of, which are summarised below. or to read the full analysis.