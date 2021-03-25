Local Government weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of the key travel restrictions coming into force on 29 March 2021 and case analysis of the decision in R(Ncube) v Brighton and Hove CC. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the free speech debate in universities and case analysis of the Supreme Court decision on carers overnight pay in Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake, R v Rebelo, L, M and P v Devon CC, A and B v Manchester CC, Anderson v Basildon DC and Chelmsford CC v Leisure Parks Estate. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, judicial review, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.