- Local Government weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement presented to Parliament
- Financial support eligibility requirements for students—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfE
- New International Learning Exchange programme—post-Brexit transition announcement from the Welsh Government
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions from 29 March 2021
- MCC close Manchester café for coronavirus (COVID-19) breaches
- Parliament to vote on Coronavirus Act renewal and new unlocking regulations (COVID-19)
- Sir Andrew McFarlane initiates next steps for return to courts amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Government announces £56m fund for high streets and coastal areas—coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Rule of Law analysis of hotel quarantine Regulations published
- House of Commons Library looks back on one year of lockdown in England
- NAO publishes report on government funding to charities during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Restart Grant guidance published for local authorities
- Day two and day eight coronavirus (COVID-19) testing guidance updated
- Roadmap out of lockdown added to marriage ceremonies guidance for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Wales sets out updated plan for tackling ‘critical phase’ of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh towns to receive £24m for regeneration efforts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes guidance on bonus payment
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/364
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021, SI 2020/348
- Welsh Elections (Coronavirus) Act 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—£7bn extra funding for health and social care announced
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces extra £47.6m for VMIC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—clinically vulnerable to stop shielding from 1 April 2021
- DHSC announces plan to improve clinical research delivery post coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces launch of trials testing effectiveness of treatments for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS announces rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at four more court sites
- DHSC to use genotype assay testing to identify variants of concern of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Inconsistency concern regarding approaches to DNACPR decisions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- NMC to discuss use of coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency powers
- DHSC announces further investment in NHS for technology amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- NICE releases single coronavirus (COVID-19) management guidance
- UK Parliament calls for evidence in coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination certification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery plan worth £100m for Welsh health and care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government updates national vaccine strategy
- Wales to extend coronavirus (COVID-19) community testing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofsted to resume area SEND revisits from April 2021
- ESFA confirms lower reconciliation threshold for grant funded providers—coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Consultation outcome on framework for awarding qualifications in 2021 published
- DfE updates responsibility for exams guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE publishes updated guidance on remote education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Specific criteria for free meals in FE added to guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE clarifies some of its advice for special schools
- Welsh Government publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for university terms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- DfE updates guidance for children’s social care services amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cafcass guidance on working with children during coronavirus (COVID-19) updated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DHSC publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in adult care settings
- Final update published on Welsh care homes action plan for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government launches Strategy for Unpaid Carers
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Local Authority Care and Support) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/316
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Covid is considered emergency involving danger to life for the purposes of providing assistance (R(Ncube) v Brighton and Hove City Council)
- Welsh Government extends TSL scheme and bolsters DHP during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Welsh Government plans to extend eviction restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/362
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/377
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning
- Welsh Chief Planner issues guidance on permitted development amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public procurement
- Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
- Welsh Government publishes update on public procurement reform in Wales
- Governance
- BEIS opens Phase 2 of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
- DfT announces further £33m funding for light rail and tram operators
- IPA announces the launch of new Projects Academy
- Law Commission’s recommendations for charity law reform accepted by government
- Government publishes responses to Standards Matter 2 consultation
- PAC calls for proper management of PFI contract expiry process
- Women and Equalities Committee reviews how government must stop male violence
- Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee to raise concerns with government
- NHS Wales 2021–2030 decarbonisation plan published
- Welsh Government announces launch of consultation on NDR valuations
- Charity Commission announces launch of Revitalising Trusts Programme in Wales
- Non-Domestic Rating (Lists) Act 2021
- Equality Act 2010 (Public Authorities subject to the Public Sector Equality Duty) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/347
- Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Act 2019 (Amendment of Schedule 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/345
- Local Authorities (Executive Arrangements) (Decisions, Documents and Meetings) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/357
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 3 and Transitional Provision) Order 2021, SI 2021/354
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/356
- Corporate Joint Committees (Amendment of Schedule 6 to the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/341
- North Wales Corporate Joint Committee Regulations 2021, SI 2021/339
- Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee Regulations 2021, SI 2021/342
- South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee Regulations 2021, SI 2021/343
- Oxford to Cambridge expressway project cancelled
- Social care
- Supreme Court unanimously dismisses appeals of care workers seeking National Minimum Wage for full duration of ‘sleep-in’ shifts (Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake; Shannon v Rampersad and another)
- Arguing causation in gross negligence manslaughter cases (R v Rebelo)
- Ombudsman finds Surrey care home left elderly woman to die alone
- NLCF invests additional £17.9m into Changing Futures programme
- Welsh Land Release Fund provides £5m for social housing
- Judicial review
- Government consults on judicial review reforms following Independent Review of Administrative Law
- When will courts entertain academic public law claims? (L, M and P v Devon County Council)
- Education
- Free speech in universities—what are the issues?
- EPI study shows SEND identification disparities
- Education Committee to hold virtual meeting on benefits of home schooling
- Education and Skills Funding Agency updates schools forum guidance
- Government updates guidance reflecting changes to EYE and EYP qualifications
- Welsh Government shares report on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic education
- Welsh Government announces school entry hearing screening pathway
- Higher Education (Registration Fees) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/304
- Children's social care
- Judicial review on placement choice (A and B v Manchester City Council)
- Claimant unsuccessful in requesting judicial review of local authority age assessment—(on the application of AA) v Cardiff City Council
- Report on the findings of baseline survey on the adoption support fund published
- New guidance for children’s service complaints released
- Welsh Government publishes statutory guidance on safeguarding children from CSE
- Healthcare
- DHSC establishes UK Health Security Agency to respond to future health threats
- Update on the implementation of Welsh Health and Social Care Bill published
- Welsh Government sets out five year plan to transform hospital pharmacy services
- Social housing
- Unsuccessful challenge to LA decision that held vulnerable asylum seeker had no eligible care needs under Care Act 2014—R (on the application of AA (a protected party, by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor)) v Hackney LBC
- Further authority given to build more homes for first time buyers and social rent
- Government announces changes to use of Right to Buy receipts
- Homes England receive £83m for Nottingham housing project
- MHCLG announces extension of pilots to improve supported housing
- Welsh Government confirms extension of Help to Buy scheme to March 2023
- MHCLG announces £212m investment in homes to support rough sleepers
- BEIS announces green upgrades for 50,000 homes in England and Scotland
- Assessment of Accommodation Needs of Gypsies and Travellers (Extension of Review Period) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Order 2021, SI 2021/340
- Planning
- Planning enforcement—injunctions—committal for contempt of court (Anderson v Basildon District Council)
- Planning, interpretation of permissions and injunctions (Chelmsford CC v Leisure Parks Estate)
- Ealing Council issues statement following broadcasting issue in planning meeting
- Planning Inspectorate suspends activities until election results announced
- Committee seeks views on impact and future of permitted development rights
- MHCLG calls for expressions of interest in the Local Plan Pathfinder programme
- Local authority prosecutions
- Thames Water prosecutes pub landlord over sewer abuse
