Local Government weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of the key travel restrictions coming into force on 29 March 2021 and case analysis of the decision in R(Ncube) v Brighton and Hove CC. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the free speech debate in universities and case analysis of the Supreme Court decision on carers overnight pay in Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake, R v Rebelo, L, M and P v Devon CC, A and B v Manchester CC, Anderson v Basildon DC and Chelmsford CC v Leisure Parks Estate. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, judicial review, LA prosecutions, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

