Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—January 2017

Article summary

January 2017 highlights from the Lexis PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) Predictions by our panel of Private Client experts for 2017, (2) The new penalties for enablers of offshore tax evasion which came into force on 1 January 2017, and (3) The revised draft legislation published on 26 January 2017 on the changes to the deemed domicile tax status or to read the full analysis.