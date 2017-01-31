Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—January 2017

Published on: 31 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Private Client—looking ahead to 2017
  • New penalties for enablers of offshore tax evasion
  • Deemed domicile changes—HMRC publishes revised draft legislation
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Trusts: Variation of trusts
  • Charities
  • Pensions and insurance
  • UK taxation
    • More...

Article summary

January 2017 highlights from the Lexis PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) Predictions by our panel of Private Client experts for 2017, (2) The new penalties for enablers of offshore tax evasion which came into force on 1 January 2017, and (3) The revised draft legislation published on 26 January 2017 on the changes to the deemed domicile tax status or take a trial to read the full analysis.

