- Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—January 2017
- In this issue:
- Private Client—looking ahead to 2017
- New penalties for enablers of offshore tax evasion
- Deemed domicile changes—HMRC publishes revised draft legislation
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Trusts: Variation of trusts
- Charities
- Pensions and insurance
- UK taxation
More...
- UK tax planning
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- International: Offshore jurisdictions
- International: Foundations
- International: Offshore funds, life policies and pensions
- International: Offshore tax evasion
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Court of Protection rules on 'best interest' and need to avoid delay in proceedings
- Did the treatment of a patient in intensive care involve 'state detention'?
- UT upholds that a loan to a pension saver from an unconnected company was an unauthorised payment
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Private Client
- New Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
January 2017 highlights from the Lexis PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) Predictions by our panel of Private Client experts for 2017, (2) The new penalties for enablers of offshore tax evasion which came into force on 1 January 2017, and (3) The revised draft legislation published on 26 January 2017 on the changes to the deemed domicile tax status
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.