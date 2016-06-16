- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—16 June 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Competition law: The scope of damages for breaches of EU competition law
- Confidential information: Court of Appeal dismisses appeal in mosquito net case
- Confidential information: Trade Secrets Directive published in the Official Journal
- Contracts: Amendment of 'obvious error' in a payment schedule
- Contracts: High Court considers claim under consultancy agreement
- Corporate: Companies House issues confirmation statement update
- Data protection: Classifying IP addresses as personal data
- Data protection: Company issued with monetary penalty notice for making nuisance calls
- Dispute resolution: Predictive coding—the future post BCA Trading
- Employment law: PILON used to offset an entitlement to statutory maternity pay
- Employment law: Repudiatory breach cannot be 'revived' following affirmation of contract
- Employment law: Supreme Court holds that reinstatement order may be to restricted duties if no contract alteration
- Information technology: Advocate General considers sale of non-genuine software copies
- Intellectual property: CJEU rules on private copying exception
- Intellectual property: Copyright (Free Public Showing or Playing) (Amendment) Regulations 2016 in force
- Intellectual property: Radiohead and Trumpton parody
- Intellectual property: Trade mark cases can turn on definition of average consumer
- Property law: Easement by intention implied despite no evidence of user
- Public procurement: Fight for survival—bidding consortiums in public procurement?
- Restructuring and insolvency: Pinpointing the de facto director
- Restructuring and insolvency: Review of the corporate insolvency framework
- Tax: No NICs liability on early termination payments as not 'from' employment
- Tort: High Court dismisses claim that bank breached duty of care
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
