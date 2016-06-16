Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—16 June 2016

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—16 June 2016
Published on: 16 June 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—16 June 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Competition law: The scope of damages for breaches of EU competition law
  • Confidential information: Court of Appeal dismisses appeal in mosquito net case
  • Confidential information: Trade Secrets Directive published in the Official Journal
  • Contracts: Amendment of 'obvious error' in a payment schedule
  • Contracts: High Court considers claim under consultancy agreement
  • Corporate: Companies House issues confirmation statement update
  • Data protection: Classifying IP addresses as personal data
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More