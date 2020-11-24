Sign-in Help
Jersey Court of Appeal confirms power to freeze assets outside Jersey (Robert Tantular v Her Majesty’s Attorney General)

Published on: 24 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Private Client analysis: The Jersey Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of the Royal Court and confirmed that, as a matter of Jersey law, a saisie judiciaire can be granted which prevents a specified person from dealing with property which is situated outside Jersey. Written by Charles Sorensen, an English barrister and advocate of the Royal Court of Jersey, and a senior associate at Baker & Partners in Jersey. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

