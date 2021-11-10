LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Incentivised investment / EIS relief

Legal News

Animation company fails to secure EIS relief for follow-on funding (CHF Pip! v HMRC)

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Animation company fails to secure EIS relief for follow-on funding (CHF Pip! v HMRC)
  • Trading and commerciality
  • Excluded activities and risk to capital
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In CHF Pip! the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that an animation production company, although trading, was not doing so on a commercial basis with a view to a profit. The FTT also briefly considered the ‘risk to capital’ condition for the first time. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More