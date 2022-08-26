LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • International Trade weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Trade in goods
  • DIT publishes latest UK trade and investment statistics
  • UK internal market—Welsh Government updates on legal challenge to UKIMA 2020
  • Anti-dumping
  • TRA proposes new tariff rates for Chinese e-bike exporters
  • Free trade agreements
  • UK and Ukraine to sign digital trade agreement
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes: or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More