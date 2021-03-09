INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Latvia

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article looks at how Latvia would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state. In particular, it considers whether the English Part 26 scheme or Part 26A restructuring plan would be recognised in Latvia. Written by the Latvian country co-ordinator for INSOL Europe, Edvīns Draba at Sorainen, Latvia. or to read the full analysis.