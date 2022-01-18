LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Court's case management powers

Legal News

Human rights/open justice—the wider use of court documents relied on to obtain Human Rights Act Declarations (UXA v Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust)

Published on: 18 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Human rights/open justice—the wider use of court documents relied on to obtain Human Rights Act Declarations (UXA v Merseycare NHS Foundation Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Human Rights Act Declarations ‘by Consent’
  • Judicial determinations without a hearing
  • The open justice principle
  • Use of documents relied on by the court in making human rights declarations
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Having made declarations that the defendant NHS Trust had breached the claimant’s human rights under Articles 2, 3 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and therefore acted unlawfully under section 6 of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998), without a hearing (because the parties had agreed the basis of such declarations in a negotiated settlement), the court was required to determine the contested issue of what wider use could be made by the parties of the documents relied on by the court to support those declarations. Mr Justice Fordham held that transparency and the ‘open justice principle’ applied to substantive judicial determinations made without a hearing and that those principles required that the parties should be able to use the documents relied on in support of Human Rights declarations other than for the purposes of the proceedings, including to disclose the same to third parties (including media organisations). Those documents included the parties’ skeleton arguments, which referred extensively to the underlying disclosure documents, the agreed joint statement of the psychiatric experts and a report of an independent investigation commissioned by the defendant Trust. Written by Peter Edwards, barrister, Devereux Chambers, who was junior counsel for UXA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

3 Precedents
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Precedents
View More