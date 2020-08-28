Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Legal News

HM Treasury’s call for evidence on pensions tax relief administration—exploring potential new approaches to providing pensions tax relief

HM Treasury’s call for evidence on pensions tax relief administration—exploring potential new approaches to providing pensions tax relief
Published on: 28 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • HM Treasury’s call for evidence on pensions tax relief administration—exploring potential new approaches to providing pensions tax relief
  • What is the background to the call for evidence?
  • What are the key proposals?
  • What impact would the proposals have on pension scheme members, employers and administrators?
  • What are the next steps?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 21 July 2020, HM Treasury launched a call for evidence seeking comments from the industry on the operation of both the main methods of administering pensions tax relief and what improvements could be made. One issue of concern in the call for evidence centres around the fact that low earners saving in a pension scheme may end up in differing financial positions depending on the scheme’s method of pensions tax relief. Paul Lawrence, managing associate at Linklaters, looks at the options proposed in HM Treasury’s call for evidence on pensions tax relief administration and discusses their potential Impact. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More