FTT decides ambulance services qualify for zero-rating (E-Zec Medical Transport Services Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Tax analysis: In E-Zec Medical Transport Services Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) decided that non-emergency ambulances could qualify for zero-rating, rather than being treated as exempt from VAT.

