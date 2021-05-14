menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Cross border enforcement / Cross border enforcement (EU regime)

Legal News

Foreign insolvency proceedings and the enforceability of European judgments under Brussels I (Windhorst v Levy)

Foreign insolvency proceedings and the enforceability of European judgments under Brussels I (Windhorst v Levy)
Published on: 14 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Foreign insolvency proceedings and the enforceability of European judgments under Brussels I (Windhorst v Levy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Enforceability
  • Stay
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: It was held that a German judgment could be registered if it was formally enforceable under German law, which it was in the absence of an order of the German courts to the contrary. The Insolvency Regulation only required the English court to give the insolvency process the same effect it had in Germany. As it did not automatically render the judgment unenforceable there, it did not do so in England. A stay was refused because the inexpediency requirement in CPR 83.7(4)(a) had not been met. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings, who appeared for the respondent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More