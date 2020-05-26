Flat with defective cladding was a dwelling (Fish Homes v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Fish Homes v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a flat with defective cladding was suitable for use as a dwelling for the purposes of the 15% rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT). Although the taxpayer carried out a property rental business and the flat was acquired for the purposes of that business, a non-qualifying individual was permitted to occupy the flat within three years of the effective date of acquisition so relief from the 15% rate was clawed back. or to read the full analysis.