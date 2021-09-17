FCA urged to act over delay in business insurance payouts

Law360, London: One in three businesses is still waiting for any form of payment, almost a year after the finance watchdog won a landmark insurance court case on behalf of 370,000 policyholders denied cover for closures during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns, the latest figures show.
