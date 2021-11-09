DWP gives trustees powers to target pension scams

Law360, London: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published new regulations on 8 November 2021 that give pension trustees the power to suspend potentially criminal transfers of retirement savings, after warnings from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and The Pension Regulator that £30m had been lost to fraud in three years.
