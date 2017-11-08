Sign-in Help
Consolidation of rules—Court of Protection Rules 2017

Published on: 08 November 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: The new Court of Protection Rules 2017 will come into force on 1 December 2017, setting out the practice and procedure to be followed in the Court of Protection after the Court of Protection Rules 2007 were revoked. Barrister Alex Ruck Keene, of 39 Essex Chambers, looks at what the new rules will mean. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

