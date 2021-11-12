LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Pensions bodies / The Pension Protection Fund

Legal News

Compensation fund levy could rise to £900m in 2022

Published on: 12 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Compensation fund levy could rise to £900m in 2022

Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said on 11 November 2021 that its annual levy for 2022 could hit £900m, surging from £717m in 2021 as more businesses than expected will fail in the coming year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

