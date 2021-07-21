menu-search
AG’s opinion—Article 17 of DSM Copyright Directive compatible with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (Poland v Parliament and Council)

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

TMT analysis: Advocate General Saugmandsgaard Øe has given an opinion that Article 17 of the DSM Copyright Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/790) is compatible with freedom of expression rules under the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU (the Charter). Ted Shapiro, partner at Wiggin, discusses the Advocate General’s (AG) opinion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

