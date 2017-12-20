Administration—statutory interest is yearly interest (HMRC v Lomas)

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s decision and allowed HMRC’s appeal, finding that statutory interest payable by a company in administration under rule 2.88(7) of the Insolvency Rules 1986 (SI 1986/1925) or its replacement Rule 14.23(7) of the Insolvency Rules 2016 (SI 2016/1024) (ie payable only if and when a surplus is established and only after payment of the proven debts) is yearly interest and therefore any such payment is subject to an obligation to deduct income tax under section 874 of the Income Tax Act 2007 (ITA 2007). or to read the full analysis.