Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate insolvency processes

Legal News

Administration—statutory interest is yearly interest (HMRC v Lomas)

Administration—statutory interest is yearly interest (HMRC v Lomas)
Published on: 20 December 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Administration—statutory interest is yearly interest (HMRC v Lomas)
  • Original news
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was this case about?
  • What did Court of Appeal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s decision and allowed HMRC’s appeal, finding that statutory interest payable by a company in administration under rule 2.88(7) of the Insolvency Rules 1986 (SI 1986/1925) or its replacement Rule 14.23(7) of the Insolvency Rules 2016 (SI 2016/1024) (ie payable only if and when a surplus is established and only after payment of the proven debts) is yearly interest and therefore any such payment is subject to an obligation to deduct income tax under section 874 of the Income Tax Act 2007 (ITA 2007). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More